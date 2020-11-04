Cramer: Election Day had 'market-moving implications' for cannabis, sports betting and gig economy

Canopy Growth Tom Franck | CNBC

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down how ballot initiatives in multiple states across the country could have an impact on the stock market. The cannabis, sports betting and ride-sharing companies caught a boost on Election Day after voters approved new proposals that would expand markets or put in place regulations favorable to businesses, the "Mad Money" host said. "This was a great night for those three industries with market-moving implications," he said.

Pot proposals

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana voters all moved to end marijuana prohibition, making way for recreational use to be acceptable within their jurisdictions. South Dakota, which asked two separate cannabis questions, also joined Mississippi in legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. Recreational use, while still prohibited federally, is now legal in 15 states in the U.S. and in Washington, D.C. More than half of the country has opened up the medicinal market for marijuana. The cannabis cohort, however, took a tumble on the market Wednesday, as investors saw that a blue wave, which could've had more implications on weed at the federal level, was not likely to happen, Cramer said. The MJ ETF, which tracks global companies dealing in the legal weed business, dropped 3%. "If the Canadian growers don't benefit and the U.S. growers don't trade here, how are you supposed to play all these new states that have legalized weeds? Simple: you go with the picks and shovels plays. Think of them as the plausible deniability marijuana stocks," he said. Hydroponics retailer GrowGeneration and real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties, two stocks Cramer recommended back in October, climbed 3.7% and 8.7%, respectively.

Placing bets

Maryland, Louisiana and South Dakota were the latest states to authorize sports gambling within their borders. Since the Supreme Court authorized states to legalize sports gambling within their borders, 25 states have put laws in place to facilitate the emerging segment of gambling. Nebraska voters also approved changes to its state constitution to legalize and tax casinos. It's likely that it can make way for sports betting in the future, Cramer said. That's a boost for Draftkings, MGM and Penn National. "They're the ones with the best chance to profit from these new states," the host said.

Proposition 22