The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019.

There might not have been a winner in the presidential election on Tuesday night, but there was a winner in the financial markets: the Nasdaq 100 and tech stocks broadly.

Futures contracts tied to the Nasdaq 100 index jumped as much as 4% in overnight trading on Tuesday amid a volatile trading session that saw Dow futures register a nearly 800-point swing from high to low. Through the whipsaws, the Nasdaq 100 remained the relative outperformer.