Bank of England chief wants lenders to take their own decisions to cut shareholder dividends

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, poses for a photograph on his first day in the post at the central bank in the City of London, U.K., on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Bank of England wants to establish a situation in which banks take their own decisions to scrap dividends during economic downturns, Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC Thursday.

Barclays, Santander, Lloyds, NatWest, Standard Chartered and HSBC agreed in April to scrap dividends following pressure from the central bank to preserve capital in order to help support the economy ahead of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority said at the time that although the decision would mean shareholders being deprived of dividend payments, it would be a precautionary step given the "unique role that banks need to play in supporting the wider economy through a period of economic disruption."