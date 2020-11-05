Britain extends its coronavirus furlough program until the end of March

The U.K.'s finance minister announced Thursday that the country's furlough scheme, which subsidizes workers' wages that are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended to March 2021.

"The economic recovery has slowed, and the economic risks are skewed to the downside," Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons, flanked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Given this significant uncertainty, a worsening economic backdrop and the need to give people and businesses security through the winter I believe it is right to go further. So we can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month, it will be extended until the end of March," he said.

The policy would be reviewed in January, he said, to see whether the economic situation is improving enough to ask employers to contribute more themselves to their employees.

It had already been announced last weekend that the furlough scheme, or "Jobs Retention Scheme" as it's formally known, would be extended to cover a four-week lockdown that began in England at midnight Thursday morning.