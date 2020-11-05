Chatbots, automation and home offices? Experts believe we may be overplaying our post-Covid future

Before the coronavirus pandemic upended the world as we know it, offices played an integral role in modern life. Packed with people and technology, these buildings were hubs of networking, idea generation and deal making. How things have changed. Today, vast swathes of office space remain eerily quiet as many people across the globe continue to work from home.



At the start of the 2000s, such a shift would have been difficult. For one thing, internet connections were far slower back then, not to mention temperamental. What's more, the connected devices we now so heavily rely on — smartphones, tablets, fast, powerful laptops — were still some years off from becoming the norm both at home and in the workplace.



Given that video conferencing, email and fast download speeds are now par for the course, making working from home far less of a challenge, could some of these changes be permanent?

The importance of brick and mortar

At a recent CNBC-hosted panel centered around the theme of "sustainable resilience," several experts weighed in on the role offices would have to play in the years ahead.



During the discussion, Edward Wagoner, who is chief information officer at JLL Technologies, a division of real estate giant JLL, stressed the importance of face-to-face interaction. "We come together to collaborate, we come together to be with other people like us," he said. "Even though some offices aren't open, people are still looking to get back out into … physical spaces, we've seen that all over the world," he added.



While people may be keen to "get back out," their expectations for what a workspace needs to provide are changing. "We're seeing upticks in people wanting to understand 'when was this space last cleaned?' and … also using technology to monitor utilization, so that we can find hot spots," Wagoner said.



His views were echoed by Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, an industry body representing the interests of mobile operators around the world. He described humans as being "physical animals that enjoy social interaction and innovation and creativity."



With regards to the future of work, Granryd painted an intriguing picture of what that could look like. "I think we absolutely need to find new ways of collaborating," he said. "We need to either, if not go back to the office, at least have some sort of hub where we can meet up."

Automation and chatbots