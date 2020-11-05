GM plans to increase pickup truck production with up to $1 billion investment in Canada

General Motors plans to significantly increase production of its highly profitable pickup trucks by investing up to $1 billion in its Canadian operations.

The investment is part of a tentative deal with Canadian union Unifor, GM CEO Mary Barra told investors Thursday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The investment is pending union member ratification in the coming days.

"We can't build enough," Barra said regarding the trucks. "We will move very quickly. We expect construction to begin on the new body shop and flexible assembly module at Oshawa immediately upon ratification."

GM expects a "significant increase" in its full-size pickup truck capacity when the plant comes online in January 2022, Barra said. She declined to disclose other details before the deal's expected ratification.

The investment includes 1 billion ($767 million) to 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($997 million) at Oshawa Assembly in Ontario with expected hiring of 1,400 to 1,700 hourly workers; CA$109 million in its St. Catharines powertrain plant; and CA$500,000 ($383,535) in operations in a parts distribution center.