ESPN to lay off 300 people. Here's the memo

ESPN is going through another round of layoffs.

CNBC obtained a memo to staffers where ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro confirmed roughly 300 layoffs as its parent company, Disney, shifts to more direct-to-consumer streaming, and following internal discussions about layoffs related to Covid-19. ESPN will also part ways with some on-air talent once contracts expire.

"As you know, we value transparency in our internal dialogue, and that means in both good and challenging times," Pitaro wrote in the memo. "After much consideration, I have some difficult organizational decisions to share. We will be reducing our workforce, impacting approximately 300 valued team members, in addition to 200 open positions.

Reports surfaced last week that the network could suffer more layoffs, as its parent company is focuses more on its streaming service. Other legacy media companies have had similar rounds of layoffs related to the pandemic and the shift to streaming this year.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted at a possible reduction in staff as the company restructures its media and entertainment divisions into a single organization that will be responsible for content distribution, ad sales and Disney+.

The network, which employs roughly 6,000 people worldwide, also released a statement from Pitaro on its website confirming the layoffs.

Here's Pitaro's full memo: