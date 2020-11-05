Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Motors, Cigna, Merck, Regeneron & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

General Motors (GM) – The automaker reported quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 a share, helped by strong demand for trucks and SUVs. Revenue was essentially in line with Street forecasts. The shares rose 6.7% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Cigna (CI) – The insurance company came in 17 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $4.41 per share. Revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts, helped by higher sales in Cigna's health services unit.

Merck (MRK) – Merck is buying privately held drugmaker VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash, in a move designed to boost its oncology treatment pipeline.

Regeneron (REGN) – Regeneron earned $8.36 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $7.14 a share consensus estimate. The drugmaker's revenue also came in above forecasts, boosted by improved sales of drugs like eye treatment Eylea and eczema drug Dupixent.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) – The company behind luxury brands like Michael Kors reported quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, well above the 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue beat forecasts as well. Strong demand in China and a surge in online sales helped drive Capri's better-than-expected quarter. The shares jumped 12% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Canada Goose (GOOS) – The outerwear maker earned 10 cents per share (Canadian) for its second quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of a 3 cents per share loss. Revenue was also above forecasts as online sales jumped and as the company saw strong demand in China for its parkas.

New York Times (NYT) – The newspaper publisher doubled estimates with quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share. Revenue was also above estimates, driven by an increase in digital subscriptions.

Hanesbrands (HBI) – The apparel maker beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. Hanesbrands saw better sales for its Champion brand, and also reported an overall boost in digital sales. The shares jumped 14% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) – The mining company increased its dividend by 12.5% after reporting quarterly profit that nearly tripled from a year earlier. Barrick benefited from a surge in gold prices during the quarter. The shares added 2% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) – The medical products maker beat estimates by 27 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.79 per share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Results were boosted by a jump in sales of Covid-19 -related products like testing kits.

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Qualcomm reported quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 a share. Revenue also came in above forecasts and the chipmaker gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast as Apple (AAPL) and other handset makers ramp up production of 5G phones that utilize Qualcomm chips. The shares surged 14% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple is facing a shortage of power consumption chips for its new iPhone 12 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Apple declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3 billion in Amazon shares in August, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Bezos has sold about $10.2 billion in shares this year, but still owns more than 53 million shares worth about $170 billion.

AstraZeneca (AZN) – The drugmaker said it expected to see data from its late-stage trial involving its Covid-19 vaccine candidate later this year. AstraZeneca also reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, although profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Aphria (APHA) – Aphria will buy craft brewer SweetWater Brewing Co. for $300 million, as the Canadian cannabis producer expands in the U.S. and enters the alcoholic beverages market.

Apache (APA) – Apache reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, with the oil producer also accelerating cost cuts. Apache also said capital spending this year would come in at the low end of its prior forecast.

Expedia (EXPE) – Expedia reported a quarterly loss of 22 cents per share, compared to forecasts of a 79 cents per share loss. The travel services company's revenue came in above estimates, even as travel demand continues to be impacted by the pandemic. The shares rose 4% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Zynga (ZNGA) – Zynga lost 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share smaller than analysts had anticipated. The mobile game maker's revenue above forecasts. Active user numbers rose to record levels, with its games like "Words With Friends" gaining popularity amid the pandemic. The shares lost 5% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.

Match Group (MTCH) – Match reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter, as the pandemic helped boost the popularity of its dating services. Tinder, which is Match Group's most widely-used app, saw subscriber numbers jump 16% from a year earlier. The shares rose 4% in premarket trading as of 7:44 a.m. ET.