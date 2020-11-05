Sustainable investing is surging. How to decide if it's right for you

Socially responsible, or sustainable, investing — investing in ways to make the world a better place — continues to surge, driven by increasing consumer demand and the recognition that sustainable funds provide returns comparable to traditional funds in addition to lower risk.

The first half of 2020 saw a record $20.9 billion flow into sustainable funds, almost as much as all of 2019, according to Morningstar. This continues a trend reported by the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment showing U.S. sustainable investing assets at $12 trillion in 2018, an amount 38% higher than 2016. Only 25% of these assets were held on behalf of retail investors.

A tidal wave of growth is poised to follow in the retail sector, as just 25% of individual U.S. investors know much about this investing approach, according to a Morgan Stanley survey.

The attractiveness of sustainable funds' reward and risk characteristics will only grow. Another Morgan Stanley report found that, from January 2020 to June 2020, U.S.-based sustainable equity funds outperformed their traditional peers by a median of 2.8% in terms of total returns and likewise lost 3.9% less during this time of pandemic-induced volatility.

As it has evolved, sustainable investing has grown into a complex landscape with sometimes confusing and overlapping terminology. Adjectives like "socially responsible," "socially conscious," "green" and "values-based" investing have coalesced into two main descriptors: sustainable investing and ESG.

Sustainability within an investment context is about meeting present needs while also considering long-term positive outcomes. ESG refers to three sets of overarching factors — environmental, social and governance.

As sustainable funds are marketed in varying ways, it's simplest to consider them in terms of the factors (and sub-factors) on which they focus and the strategies they follow, as identified by the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.