'There is absolutely no merit to any claims of widespread voter fraud,' Arizona secretary of state says

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNBC that "there is absolutely no merit to any claims of widespread voter fraud in Arizona," as Maricopa County poll workers continue to count election ballots.

With the count still underway in several battleground states, President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election without evidence. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states related to vote-counting. A crowd of protesters claimed the vote had been stolen from Trump as they gathered outside the counting center in Maricopa County on Wednesday night. The ballots, in turn, were unable to be scanned and counted.

Hobbs told host Shepard Smith that the president's comments about voter fraud "makes our job harder."

"There's no evidence to back it up, and it is not something that we have experienced here," said Hobbs in a Thursday night interview on "The News with Shepard Smith."

Hobbs added that her state's poll workers were employees hired by the counties, and are required to uphold the law in terms of the election. According to NBC News, Arizona is still too close to call. Hobbs said that Maricopa County expects to get through counting the bulk of its ballots over the weekend.