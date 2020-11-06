Amazon rolls out rewards program that makes it easier for drivers to get work

Amazon is launching a rewards program for its legions of Flex delivery drivers that gives them a leg up when it comes to the app's competitive shift selection process.

The company quietly added a section to the Flex website and an app on Apple's App Store that advertise the program, called Amazon Flex Rewards. The rewards program offers drivers a number of perks, including access to a debit card and the ability to reserve customized delivery shifts.

"Amazon Flex Rewards is a program exclusively for Amazon Flex delivery partners to thank you for all the work you do," the website states. "With Amazon Flex Rewards, you can earn cash back with the Amazon Flex Debit Card, enjoy Preferred Scheduling and access thousands of discounts as well as tools to navigate things like insurance and taxes."

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that it's in the early stages of rolling out the Flex Rewards program to all drivers in the U.S.

Amazon Flex operates similarly to Uber, in that contracted delivery drivers pick up shifts on demand to deliver Amazon packages or Whole Foods orders to customers' doorsteps. Since its launch in 2015, the service has grown to operate in more than 50 cities across the U.S.

After drivers sign up for the rewards program, they earn points for each delivery they complete. Drivers earn more points depending on their overall standing in the app, which takes into account metrics like on-time delivery rates and delivery completions.

As drivers earn more points, they're able to "level up" and access new perks, like cash-back rewards on purchases made with the Flex Debit Card, a new debit card exclusively for contracted delivery drivers that's linked to a no-fee banking account provided by online bank Green Dot.