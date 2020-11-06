Cramer's week ahead: Next week could be unpredictable

Wall Street took a breather on Friday after powering through four straight days of gains in a week that was defined by an unsettled presidential election.

With returns pointing toward a potential Joe Biden victory, CNBC's Jim Cramer expects a winner to be announced by the start of the workweek.

After a relatively sedate day where the S&P 500 slipped just over one point lower to 3,509.44, he said investors "should do nothing" when the stock market opens on Monday.

"It looks like once again we are going to have divided government [next year], and with divided government, there's not a lot that the president can do," the "Mad Money" host said.

The 30-stock Dow Jones average dipped almost 67 points, or 0.24%, to 28,323.40 in Friday's session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the only one of the three major indexes to extend its winning streak, inching up a handful of points to 11,895.23.

The major averages all climbed 7% or higher this week.

"Next week could be unpredictable. My bias remains bullish," he said, "although we have to keep our eyes open because this is still kind of a crazy market, and we [just] had one of the best weeks I've seen in years."

Cramer delivered his playbook for the week of earnings reports to come. All projections are based on FactSet estimates: