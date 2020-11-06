Fortnite is reportedly coming back to iPhones as part of Nvidia's cloud gaming service

BROOKLYN, NY - AUGUST 09: CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney speaks onstage during Samsung Unpacked New York City at Barclays Center on August 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City.

Fortnite could be about to return to iPhones and iPads — this time as part of Nvidia's cloud gaming service.

The U.S. chipmaker is looking to bring GeForce Now — which gives players access to a library of games hosted on its servers — to a mobile version of Apple's Safari web browser, the BBC reported Thursday. The service is currently available on Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers.

In theory, that would allow Fortnite creator Epic Games to bring its popular battle royale shooter game back to Apple devices without having to pay the tech giant a cut of in-game transactions. Fortnite was barred from the App Store earlier this year after it introduced an alternative payment method in the game, bypassing Apple's 30% commission on in-app purchases.

The two companies have been locked in an intense legal battle since August, with Epic suing Apple over claims the company is suppressing competition through its App Store policies. Apple, on the other hand has countersued, arguing Epic breached its contract with the firm. According to Apple, Epic has earned over $600 million from the App Store to date.