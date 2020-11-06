Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah on tackling racism in sport, and his hopes for the Tokyo Games

Mo Farah after crossing the finish line in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon. The four-time Olympic gold medalist joined an elite line-up in Larne, County Antrim. (Photo by )

Sporting legend Mo Farah has told CNBC that racism in sport "shouldn't be tolerated" and educating the next generation can help to tackle the issue.

The four-time Olympic champion long-distance runner, who left his home in war-torn Somalia and moved to the U.K. when he was 8 years old, said: "Sport is the only thing that brings people together."

"It's important for us to stand up and to continue to do the work we do and give people hope, and continue to change, and I think it is changing… but in everything, you will find challenges," Farah said.

Speaking in the latest episode of CNBC's "The Leadership League," the internationally-acclaimed track star said it was important to teach his own four children about racism.

"It's really important I'm honest with my kids and continue to educate them," he said.

"For me, my kids have values… it doesn't matter about color, it doesn't matter about religion, it doesn't matter about the color of their hair… just respect people and get on with them," he added.