With Ant's IPO on hold, China emphasizes need for fintech regulation

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. Jason Lee | Reuters

BEIJING — Just days after the abrupt suspension of Ant Group's IPO — which was set to be the world's largest offering — China's financial authorities emphasized the need to ensure sufficient regulation. But they did not discourage entities from working with Ant — an Alibaba-affiliate which runs one of the two major mobile payments systems in the country, Alipay, and operates many subsidiaries for tech-driven business lending and personal investment. Ant also has many partnerships with major banks and financial institutions. Ant Group's dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong was originally planned for Thursday, but it was called off just two days before then. "At the same time, (regarding) Ant Group, as a large privately run enterprise, we also hope everyone, in accordance with the rules and regulations, can together maintain and carry out cooperative business," said Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. As mobile payments and online banking emerged in China over the years, Liang said the commission had issued relevant financial industry licenses, while keeping consumers' interests in mind.

At the end of October, China's financial stability committee said at a meeting that financial technology is developing quickly, and the relationship between financial development, stability and security must be handled well. On Monday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said Ant Group's controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing and CEO Simon Hu were summoned and interviewed by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Also on Monday, regulators issued draft rules that sought to raise standards for online lending and limit the amount available for borrowing. The next day, the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the Ant IPO, citing the meeting and a change in the financial regulatory environment. PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang told reporters on Friday the Shanghai Stock Exchange's decision was made out of consideration for consumers' interests and investors' protection, ensuring healthy and stable development of the financial market in the long-term and in accordance with law. He also pledged that the central bank will "in accordance with the idea of regulating development and encouraging innovation, continue to carry out financial supervision according to law." Liu said there must be equal financial innovation, protection of the economy and prevention of systemic financial risks. The two officials were speaking at a press conference on efforts to improve the financial system's support for businesses and economic growth in China. They did not comment specifically on Ma's controversial speech last month, which appeared to criticize regulators.

Fintech's role in a state-dominated system

China's state-dominated banking sector has preferred to lend to state-owned businesses, rather than privately run businesses. The argument is the private and far smaller companies lack proof for their ability to repay a loan in an environment without a standard credit score system. Smaller businesses have turned to other sources, including the off-balance sheet shadow banking sector, which refers to activities performed by financial firms outside the formal banking sector and can be subject to lower levels of regulatory oversight. More recently, big data analysis run by companies such as Ant and collaboration with banks have helped to better qualify businesses' ability to take on loans. As of the end of June, the balance of China's commercial banks' consumer loans sourced from tech firms was 1.43 trillion yuan ($216.08 billion), according to the PBOC.