Airlines surge on upbeat vaccine news, American jumps 19%

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • U.S. airlines jumped by double-digit percentages after news of positive results in preventing Covid-19 in a closely-watched vaccine trial.
  • Airlines are particularly sensitive to developments in preventing or treating Covid-19.
A United Airlines plane takes off above American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Shares of U.S. airlines surged on Monday after U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech reported positive results from a Covid-19 vaccine trial.

American Airlines shares were up 19% in premarket trading, Delta Air Lines was up 17% and United Airlines gained more than 15%.

Airline stocks are particularly sensitive to coronavirus news as the pandemic has prevented many customers from flying, pressuring revenue and driving up losses to more than $20 billion in the last two quarters alone.

 Demand has climbed from more than five-decade lows hit in April, but is still far below normal levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened an average of 615,454 people a day since March 1 through last Friday, down from close to 2.4 million a day during the same period last year.

United's CEO Scott Kirby has said he expects revenue to plateau at half of 2019 levels without a widely available vaccine.