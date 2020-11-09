Airlines surge on upbeat vaccine news, American jumps 19%

A United Airlines plane takes off above American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020.

Shares of U.S. airlines surged on Monday after U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech reported positive results from a Covid-19 vaccine trial.

American Airlines shares were up 19% in premarket trading, Delta Air Lines was up 17% and United Airlines gained more than 15%.

Airline stocks are particularly sensitive to coronavirus news as the pandemic has prevented many customers from flying, pressuring revenue and driving up losses to more than $20 billion in the last two quarters alone.

Demand has climbed from more than five-decade lows hit in April, but is still far below normal levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened an average of 615,454 people a day since March 1 through last Friday, down from close to 2.4 million a day during the same period last year.

United's CEO Scott Kirby has said he expects revenue to plateau at half of 2019 levels without a widely available vaccine.