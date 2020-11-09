Airlines surge on upbeat vaccine news, American jumps 19%

Shares of U.S. airlines surged on Monday after U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech reported positive results from a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
American Airlines shares were up 19% in premarket trading, Delta Air Lines was up 17% and United Airlines gained more than 15%.
Airline stocks are particularly sensitive to coronavirus news as the pandemic has prevented many customers from flying, pressuring revenue and driving up losses to more than $20 billion in the last two quarters alone.
Demand has climbed from more than five-decade lows hit in April, but is still far below normal levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened an average of 615,454 people a day since March 1 through last Friday, down from close to 2.4 million a day during the same period last year.
United's CEO Scott Kirby has said he expects revenue to plateau at half of 2019 levels without a widely available vaccine.