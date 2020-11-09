Asia-Pacific stocks rise as investors react to Biden's presidential election win

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Monday morning as investors in the region reacted to Democrat Joe Biden's defeat of incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, according to NBC projections.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.11% as shares of conglomerate Softbank Group soared about 3%. The Topix index added 0.84%. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.9%.

Shares in Australia were also higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 1.33%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29% higher.

Former U.S. vice president Biden won following his projected win in the states of Pennsylvania as well as Nevada, according to NBC News projections on Saturday. Still, Trump is refusing to concede the election, claiming it's "far from over."

On the economic data front, China's exports surged 11.4% in October as compared to a year earlier, according to official statistics released over the weekend.