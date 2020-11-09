European markets head for higher open in reaction to Biden's presidential win

European stocks are expected to open higher Monday as markets around the world make gains following Joe Biden's U.S presidential election win.

London's FTSE is seen 79 points higher at 5,984, Germany's DAX up 208 points at 12,686, France's CAC 40 up 88 points at 5,042 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 294 points at 19,959, according to IG.

European markets are expected to track their global counterparts higher Monday as investors react to Democrat Joe Biden's defeat of incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, according to NBC projections.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific made large gains Monday and U.S. stocks looked set to continue their big post-election rally as futures rose in early morning trade.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 403 points, implying an opening gain of about 388 points on Monday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in positive territory.

The former vice president won after his projected victory in Pennsylvania as well as Nevada, according to NBC News projections on Saturday. The call came four days after Election Day and amid close counts in several battleground states.

Nonetheless, Trump is refusing to concede the election, claiming it's "far from over." His team has launched lawsuits in multiple key states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, and have signaled they plan to press for recounts in some close races.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections continue to surge stateside. The U.S. recently reported more than 126,000 new infections for two days in a row. Globally, the number of coronavirus infections crossed the 50 million mark on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Earnings in Europe come from Infineon Monday and there are no major data releases.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Yun Li contributed to this market report.