No shows, no insurance: Broadway actors losing healthcare as shutdown continues

Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, and The cast of The Prom perform onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City.

Just over a year ago, Caitlin Kinnunen was sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest Broadway names in Radio City Music Hall, listening to hers read as a Tony nominee for best leading actress in a musical.

This spring, Kinnunen found herself out-of-work as an actor after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of professional theatres. The 29-year-old ultimately boxed up her New York apartment and drove across the country to move back into her parents' home in Washington.

Now, she faces a new threat: losing her health insurance.

Kinnunen and many professional stage actors earn their coverage by working a certain number of weeks each year. But with Broadway and almost all theatres across the country dark until the at least May 30, it's become impossible to find work that would enable them to qualify. As a result, thousands are expecting to lose health insurance. Kinnunen has the added plight of living with Type 1 diabetes.

"How am I going to live? How am I going to afford to live? Should I just find a career that will give me healthcare, so I can have the life I have built up until now continue?" Kinnunen said in an interview with CNBC.

Kinnnunen said that she's able to stay on her union-sponsored insurance until April, at which point she will be kicked off because there are no contracts to be signed right now.

According to her union, Actors' Equity, at the end of October last year, its members accumulated about 265,000 work weeks for 2019. This year, the number of work weeks has plummeted by 65 percent to about 92,000 — a figure that includes the nearly three months of normal work before the shutdown happened.

The lack of work weeks is pushing somewhere between 200 and 300 union members off their health insurance a month, Actors' Equity told CNBC.