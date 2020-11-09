These cyclical stocks surging on the vaccine news have even more to go, according to Wall Street

A trader works underneath a monitor displaying Citigroup Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on June 3, 2016.

Stocks tied to an economic recovery are surging on Monday on hopes that a successful Covid-19 vaccine will get people out of the house, working and traveling again sooner.

As to be expected, airlines and cruise lines are soaring; however, energy and financial stocks are among the biggest winners on Monday. The S&P 500 energy sector surged more than 12%, with financials popping more than 7% amid a jump in the 10-year Treasury note.

Following news of a more than 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine from drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech in a trial, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched all-time record highs.

For investors wondering which pockets of the market are poised to rally further, CNBC Pro screened through the S&P 500 for reopening plays with the most upside to their 12-month price target even after Monday's major pop. CNBC weeded out the much-loved "stay-at-home" stocks for a strictly cyclical list.

