Airline and casino stocks soar in Asia-Pacific on the back of coronavirus vaccine hopes

People are silhouetted against Singapore Airlines Airbus planes at Changi International Airport in Singapore on October 24, 2020. ROSLAN RAHMAN | AFP via Getty Images

We're far from being out of the woods, yet. Agathe Demarais global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit

'Stay-at-home' and defensive stocks drop

Bailin said he expects an "incredible rotation" away from defensive and "stay-at-home" shares toward cyclicals. "This is a very big shift, it's gonna take probably you know, three to six months to play out," Bailin said. Shares of Japanese video game firm Nintendo, which has seen sales soar amid strong demand for its Switch console, fell 4.47%. Sony shares also declined 2.93%. Over in Hong Kong, shares of Razer shed 4.76%. South Korea's Kakao Games also declined more than 2%. Other big losers on Tuesday included gold-related firms, with shares of Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining in Australia dropping 4.94% and 10.08%, respectively. The precious metal is often seen as a safe-haven that investors flock to in times of economic uncertainty, like the pandemic. With other vaccine candidates set to announce their results in the coming weeks, Bailin said: "If even one more of them, you know, comes out with … very big and positive results like we saw (Monday) from Pfizer, I think it's a particularly good time to be rotating your portfolio."

'Caution remains required'