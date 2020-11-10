Apple is expected to release new Macs powered by its own chips — follow live updates here

Apple is expected to release new Mac computers powered by its own processors at a launch event beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The event is virtual due to the pandemic, and Apple is streaming it live here.

Earlier this year, Apple announced its plans to use "Apple Silicon" in its laptops and desktop computers running the MacOS operating system. Apple has used Intel chips in its Mac computers since 2005. The transition means Apple will start using chips based on the same technology as the chips in iPhones and iPads. It also means Macs will be able to run apps originally developed for iPhones.