Biden says 'it's an embarrassment' that Trump won't concede with transition under way

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden talks about protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as he speaks to reporters with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at this side about their "plan to expand affordable health care" during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration's refusal to authorize the start of the official transition process "does not in any way change the dynamic of what we're able to do."

"We have already started the transition, we are well under way," Biden said at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Asked what he thought of President Donald Trump's refusal so far to concede, Biden said "I think it's an embarrassment."

Biden said he was not reliant on the federal government authorizing funding for the transition. He also said Republicans in Congress are "being mildly intimidated by the sitting president."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.