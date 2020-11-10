China's pork prices drop for the first time in more than a year as shortage eases

Breeders feed piglets at a pig farm on May 12, 2020 in Bijie, Guizhou Province of China.

BEIJING — Prices of pork in China fell for the first time in more than a year, after months of surging prices for the country's most popular meat.

Pork prices fell 2.8% in October from a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since February 2019, or more than a year-and-a-half ago.

Prices doubled last fall and continued their rapid rise into this spring as African swine fever killed swaths of pig herds in China. The pace of increase began to slow in the last few months.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance, said Tuesday that the decline in prices was due to an increase in the supply of live pigs, and that he expects further year-on-year declines in pork prices in the current quarter.

Overall inflation in China as measured by the consumer price index is likely to decline, Pang said.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% in October from a year ago, the statistics bureau said. Overall food prices climbed 2.2%, with fresh vegetable prices rising 16.7%. Beef and lamb prices also rose, up 7% and 3.6%, respectively.