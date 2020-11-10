Democratic counties represent 70% of U.S. GDP, 2020 election shows

The 2020 elections, chaotic and marked by races "too close to call," have nonetheless reaffirmed that, at least in Washington, the two parties now speak for markedly different segments of the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump carried 2,497 counties across the country that together generate 29% of the American economy, according to a new study by the Brookings Institution. President-elect Joe Biden won 477 counties that together generate 70% of U.S. GDP. Republicans represent a far greater number of smaller counties with less-educated, more-homogenous workforces that, on average, tend to rely on manufacturing, agriculture and mining. Democrats represent a smaller number of densely populated and diverse metropolitan counties fueled by service-oriented industries like finance, professional services and software. That's similar to the 2016 results, when Brookings showed that the nearly 2,600 counties Trump won generated 36% of the country's output versus the 472 counties that Hillary Clinton won that produced 64%.

Brookings researcher Mark Muro put it this way: "While the election's outcome has changed, the nation's political geography remains rigidly divided." "Blue and red America continue to reflect two very different economies—one oriented to

diverse, often college-educated workers in professional and digital services professions and the other whiter, less-educated, and more dependent on 'traditional' industries," he added. To put a point on this economic-geographic divergence, Brookings noted that Biden flipped seven of the nation's 100-highest-output counties in the 2020 election and further cemented the link between the Democratic party and the nation's core economic hubs. Biden took away half of Trump's 10 most economically significant counties from 2016, including Maricopa in Arizona, Tarrant in Texas, Duval and Pinellas in Florida and Morris in New Jersey. Blue districts have attracted the expanding segments of the U.S. population and workforce; 34% of their residents are non-white and 36% have at least a bachelor's degree. Red districts, by comparison, are 15% non-white and 25% have at least a bachelor's degree, Brookings found.

Silhouettes of Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and President Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Reuters