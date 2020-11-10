Ford to invest $100 million in Missouri plant to produce all-electric van

The first production Ford Transit commercial van waits on the assembly line to be unveiled at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant April 30, 2014, in Claycomo, Missouri.

Ford Motor plans to invest $100 million in a plant in Missouri to produce an all-electric version of its Transit van, which the company is scheduled to unveil Thursday.

The investment is part of Ford's more than $11.5 billion in spending on electric vehicles through 2022, including $3.2 billion set aside for several new all-electric vehicles such as the Transit van and an EV version of the F-150 pickup.

"We're taking our most iconic vehicles and using fully electric technology to deliver even more performance, productivity and capability for customers," Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and international markets group, said in a statement. "We are building out the North American manufacturing footprint to support this growth. This is just the first chapter with more new electric vehicles and more investment to come."