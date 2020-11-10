The Covid pandemic is worse than 2008 crisis for a majority of Americans, study says

The majority of U.S. adults believe the Covid-19 economy is worse than the 2008 Great Recession, according to a recent Edelman Financial Engines 2020 Financial Insights study.

Just over half, or 51%, said that was the case.

"That is scary," said Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines and a best-selling author.

"It took 10 years for millions of Americans to get jobs back [after 2008], according to the Labor Department," he said. "If it is worse than that, that is saying a lot."

While he believes Americans are correct in feeling it is worse now for them, Edelman points out that the current recession is affecting different people in different ways.

"Those who are doing well are doing even better," Edelman said. "Those who are hurting are hurting even more."

Edelman's books include "The Truth About Money" and "Discover the Wealth Within You."

Millions lost their job after the pandemic hit. While the economy has slowly recovering in the months following the initial shutdown, just over 11 million people remained jobless in October. About a third were long-term employed.

Meanwhile, the additional weekly $600 in unemployment benefits provided through the federal CARES Act stopped at the end of July. The $300 in benefits then enacted by the Trump administration in August lasted up to six weeks.

The stock market, while volatile, has been positive for investors. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both up about 50% from their March lows. On Monday, stocks hit record levels after news that Pfizer and BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Yet it is the wealthiest of Americans who own the most stocks. The richest 10% owned 88% of all equities and mutual funds in the second quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Reserve.