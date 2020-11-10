Small caps break to record high for first time since 2018. Here’s one way to play the surge

Small caps joined in on the market rally in a big way.

The Russell 2000 rallied nearly 4% on Monday, hitting a record for the first time since August 2018.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said the move is a positive for the entire market.

"This is a sign of broadening participation. It should not be overstated how bullish it is for the market. I think it argues for a continued recovery," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "On a relative basis, we see small caps have been in decline since 2013. I think this is, how we count it, the longest stretch of small cap underperformance since the seven-year period 1983 to 1990 — seven years — so I think it's reasonable for small caps to play catch-up."

Wald believes the small-caps rally can continue. To take advantage of the move, he has pinpointed one corner of the group that looks primed to break out even further.

"Small cap growth — it was first to break higher, first to turn versus the S&P 500. We still see more upside," said Wald.