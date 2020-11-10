Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ulta, Zoom Video, Beyond Meat and more

General view during the KKW Beauty Launches at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple — Big Tech stocks struggled on Tuesday as the rotation out of recent winners continued following progress in vaccines and therapeutics against the coronavirus. Shares of Facebook and Amazon lost 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively, while Google and Apple saw more modest declines.

Boeing – Shares jumped more than 5% after Reuters reported the Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing's 737 Max. The agency could approve the plane's ungrounding as early as Nov. 18, Reuters reported.

Ulta — Shares popped more than 5% on news the beauty company has struck a deal to open skincare shops inside of hundreds of Target stores across the country. Each shop will be about 1,000 square feet and will be staffed with Target employees trained by Ulta.

Zoom Video — Popular stay-at-home plays sunk for a second day following positive news on treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus. Shares of Zoom Video lost more than 7%. Teladoc Health ticked 2.6% lower and Peloton fell 1.5%.

Eli Lilly — Shares traded nearly 3% higher after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the company's coronavirus treatment drug, bamlanivimab, for emergency use. The agency said the drug can be used on patients over the age of 12 to treat mild-to-moderate cases of coronavirus.

D.R. Horton — The homebuilder stock jumped 5% after D.R. Horton beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its fiscal fourth quarter and raised its dividend. The company earned an adjusted $2.24 per share on $6.4 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.76 per share on $5.88 billion in revenue. Net sales orders rose more than 80% for both number of homes and total value.

Beyond Meat – Shares plunged more than 17% after the plant-based meat producer reported an unexpected quarterly loss as the pandemic weakened demand for its meat alternatives at restaurants. The company posted a loss per share of 28 cents, versus a profit of 5 cents expected per Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in below estimates.

RealReal — Shares of the luxury consignment company tanked more than 6% after reporting disappointing earnings. RealReal reported a loss of 41 cents per share, compared to the loss of 38 cents expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also said it was not giving future guidance.

Novavax — The drugmaker fell 11% after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Novavax reported a loss of $3.21, compared to the expected earnings of $1.73 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $157 million, lower than the forecast $230.6 million.

— with reporting from CNBC's Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Fred Imbert.