Sylvester Stallone to auction some of his most prized watches in December

Sylvester Stallone attends the premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sylvester Stallone is auctioning off some of his most prized watches, including two that became famous in his movies.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, known for his action roles as Rocky and Rambo, is a longtime watch collector. He will be selling five trophy watches at a Dec. 12 event held by Phillips Auctions in association with Bacs and Russo.

"Over several decades, he has assembled a truly remarkable collection by some of the most important watchmakers of our day," said Paul Boutros, head of watches, Americas for Philips.

Rather than focusing on traditional brands like Rolex or Patek Philippe, Stallone has been a prominent collector of more contemporary brands, like Panerai and Richard Mille. The five watches he plans to auction include four Richard Mille watches and one Panerai.

Stallone was especially fond of Richard Mille timepieces, which are known for their cutting-edge technology, engineering and materials. He will be selling one of the rarest Richard Mille's watches, a RM 25-01 Adventure Tourbillon Chronograph that was born out of a collaboration between Richard Mille and Stallone. It answers the question: "What kind of watch would Rambo wear?"

The watch has a tourbillon for accuracy, a chronograph for tracking elapsed time, a compass with a removable bezel and carbon cover, a level to promote accuracy while using the compass and a tiny compartment above the crown to hold emergency water purification tablets. Richard Mille only made 20 of the watches and Stallone's is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000.

Stallone is also selling an RM052-01 that features a pink gold skull at its center. It is estimated to sell for $350,000 to $700,000. The watch case is made of TZP ceramic and carbon nanotubes, with a skeletonized movement featuring the skull.

A bright green RM059-01, one of 50 made and created to honor Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake, will also be sold, with an estimated value of $300,000 to $600,000.

A Richard Mille watch that Stallone wore in "The Expendables 3" will also be auctioned, with an estimate of $60,000 to $120,000.

Perhaps the most famous watch being sold is the Panerai Luminor, which Philips said is "the most important Panerai ever sold at auction." The PAM5218-201/a watch is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $80,000.

Stallone wore it during the 1996 film "Daylight." The appearance shot Panerai to fame and put the brand on the world map among watch collectors and buyers.