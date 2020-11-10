UBS increases GM's price target to $50 on 'aggressive' EV plans; stock jumps 6%

An undated handout photo shows the new Cadillac Lyriq, one of the electric vehicles that General Motors Co said on October 20, 2020, that its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory will begin to produce.

General Motors shares reached their highest level in more than a year and a half on Tuesday after UBS increased its 12-month price target for the automaker's stock to $50 a share, up from $34.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said GM is "fully back on track and likely enjoys strong momentum well into 2021," including its electric vehicle plans. Investors will start to see GM as more of an "aggressive" electric vehicle company over the next year or two, instead of a slow-growth manufacturer like the rest of the Detroit carmakers, he said.

"With a focus on crystallizing value of its EV strategy ... GM will likely get more credit for being a relative winner in the transition," Hummel wrote in an investor note late-Monday.