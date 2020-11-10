UBS increases GM's price target to $50 on 'aggressive' EV plans; stock jumps 6%

General Motors shares reached their highest level in more than a year and a half on Tuesday after UBS increased its 12-month price target for the automaker's stock to $50 a share, up from $34.
UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said GM is "fully back on track and likely enjoys strong momentum well into 2021," including its electric vehicle plans. Investors will start to see GM as more of an "aggressive" electric vehicle company over the next year or two, instead of a slow-growth manufacturer like the rest of the Detroit carmakers, he said.
"With a focus on crystallizing value of its EV strategy ... GM will likely get more credit for being a relative winner in the transition," Hummel wrote in an investor note late-Monday.
GM stock surged by as much as 6.1% during morning trading to $41.34 per share – its highest intraday price since March 2019. Shares were trading up 5.5% to $41.12 as of noon.
Cruise, GM's majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, also announced a pilot delivery partnership Tuesday morning with Walmart. The tie-up includes a small fleet of autonomous vehicles delivering groceries and other items to customers near Scottsdale, Arizona.
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.