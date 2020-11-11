Trump campaign legal advisor hopes court challenges to Biden election victory will be done within 'next two weeks'

Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

A top legal advisor to President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that she hopes a number of court challenges to ballots cast in the presidential election are resolved "within the next two weeks."

Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign legal advisor, during a Fox Business News interview, said it will "be up to the courts to make sure to hear these cases expeditiously."

"It's incredibly important that the states don't certify false results," Ellis said, referring to two legal challenges the Republican campaign is bringing in Pennsylvania and Michigan, led by Democratic governors.

In those states, Trump's campaign is asking judges to bar state officials from certifying election results pending challenges to ballots there.

The Trump campaign, which has court challenges pending and plans to seek recounts in six battleground states, is relying on those efforts to overturn what is now a projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden, the former Democratic vice president.

But those efforts have been criticized by Biden's campaign and others for failing to offer substantive evidence of fraud.

Even if the Trump campaign can prove fraud, or show that ballots were improperly cast in some cases, it is far from clear that the campaign will be able to invalidate enough of the tens of thousands of ballots necessary to erase Biden's margin of victory in any state.