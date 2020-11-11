European markets head for lower open as global tech stocks take a hit

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday, with tech stocks in focus following declines for the sector as hopes rise over a forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.

London's FTSE is seen opening 9 points lower at 6,294, Germany's DAX down 51 points at 13,151, France's CAC 40 down 24 points at 5,413 and Italy's FTSE MIB 4 points lower at 20,776, according to IG.

European markets are bucking the positive trend seen earlier this week, following Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that their Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.

U.S. equity futures were higher in overnight trading on Tuesday, amid this week's rotation out of technology stocks into cyclical names that hinge upon a recovering economy. Dow futures added 92 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded in mildly positive territory.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade, with tech shares in the region monitored following overnight declines for the sector on Wall Street.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech firms were among the hardest hit in Wednesday trade after China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Tuesday a set of draft guidelines aimed at curbing monopolistic behavior on internet platforms.

Europe earnings come from Continental, ABN AMRO, Taylor Wimpey and JD Wetherspoons; there are no major data releases Wednesday.

- CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.