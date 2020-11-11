Tiger Woods won't play in The Match 3, but the show's producer hopes to make it an annual Black Friday event

Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida.

In preparing for The Match 3 later this month, executive producer Bryan Zuriff forecasts a bright future for the celebrity golf outing, and if all goes well, it could result in a network bidding war.

Zuriff, the co-creator of the celebrity golf tournament The Match, said the third installment promises more entertainment, more celebrity call-ins and more golf cart bantering, though it'll be the first event without Tiger Woods.

"We're losing maybe the greatest golf of all time for maybe the worst of all time," said Zuriff, who is also Hollywood producer best known for his work on Showtime's Ray Donovan series.

The Match 3 will be held on Nov. 27 and feature PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and NBA icons Steph Curry and Charles Barkley.

The Match 2 generated the highest golf ratings in cable history (average of 5.8 million viewers) and raised $20 million for Covid-19 relief. But Zuriff said Woods' private nature "doesn't lend itself to what this is becoming."

"I think it's more than just golf," he said, "And Tiger is the greatest golfer of all time. But to spend three hours with these guys in the golf carts where they should open up, you don't get that with Tiger."

The Match 3 will air on WarnerMedia's TNT network and raise money for Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Sports gambling company DraftKings will be the event's betting partner. The company told CNBC bets have so far favored the Curry and Manning team beating Barkley and Mickelson. DraftKings plans to expand its offers over the next few days as it gathers more information on the event.

Zuriff cautioned Curry is an underrated golfer and expects him to make the Match 3 competitive.

"He's right below the pro level," Zuriff said of Curry. "He's preparing to win because he takes his golf seriously. And the fact of beating a pro [Mickelson] is a big challenge for him."