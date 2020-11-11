This risk threatens retirees’ nest eggs. Here’s how advisors are protecting them

Forget volatility. The thing that keeps certified financial planner Neil Waxman on edge is clients' cybersecurity practices and the threat of identity fraud.

"It's not the markets that keep me up at night," said Waxman, managing director of Capital Advisors in Shaker Heights, Ohio. "This is the thing that concerns me.

"It's the thing that keeps me up at night more than anything else: a client getting hacked or something coming into our system, even though we have best practices," he said.

Waxman is right to be concerned.

Identity fraud — what happens when scammers use your personal information to open phony accounts – resulted in $16.9 billion in consumer losses last year, according to data from Javelin Strategy & Research.

Seniors are an especially tempting target for fraudsters, given the amount of wealth they may have accumulated by the time they've retired.

"Older people aren't necessarily targeted more, but they tend to lose so much more because they've saved so much," said Kathy Stokes, director of AARP Fraud Prevention Programs.

"These people are at an age where there is no way they will make up those losses," she said.

Seniors are also hesitant to change their ways — including how they shop, bank or pay others — after a fraud incident.