Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dave & Buster's, CrowdStrike, Yelp & more

JPMorgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum to underweight from neutral.
Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to outperform from in line.
Baird upgraded CrowdStrike to outperform from neutral.
Cowen upgraded Tapestry to outperform from market perform.
Longbow downgraded Dave & Buster's to neutral from buy.
Susquehanna upgraded D.R. Horton to positive from neutral.
Bank of America downgraded Pentair to underperform from buy.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab to buy from hold.
