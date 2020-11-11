Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dave & Buster's, CrowdStrike, Yelp & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum to underweight from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to outperform from in line.
  • Baird upgraded CrowdStrike to outperform from neutral.
  • Cowen upgraded Tapestry to outperform from market perform.
  • Longbow downgraded Dave & Buster's to neutral from buy.
  • Susquehanna upgraded D.R. Horton to positive from neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Pentair to underperform from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab to buy from hold.
Jeremy Stoppelman, chief executive officer of Yelp Inc., center, rings the opening bell with Chief Operating Officer Geoff Donaker, second left, and Chief Financial Officer Rob Krolik, right, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 2, 2012.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: