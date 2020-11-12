Big Oil execs say they’re not worried about Biden’s energy plan; hope to ‘get his staff on board’

LONDON — The prospect of a Joe Biden presidency and the most progressive climate strategy the U.S. has ever attempted is not something that should concern the energy industry, oil and gas executives have told CNBC.

Instead, they hope President-elect Biden will engage directly with them as he rolls out his energy plan.

Biden, who has won the U.S. election according to NBC projections, has previously said that one of his first acts as president would be to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, an international pact designed to avert the dangerous warming of the planet.

Thereafter, cutting carbon emissions will likely take center stage when it comes to the former vice president's energy credibility.

Democrats such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez are pushing for Biden to consider backing the Green New Deal, which would eliminate carbon emissions from most sources over a decade.

At present, however, Biden's energy plan is more moderate.

"Talking about climate is often like talking about religion with some politicians. They don't actually understand the complexities of the energy system very much and that's never very satisfying," said Bob Dudley, former CEO of BP and chair of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), an umbrella group of some of the world's leading oil and gas producers.

"So, what we need are policymakers and governments around the world that actually understand the mix of technologies, how they will come along, and the cost of these technologies, rather than rushing to get elected with what sounds too good to be true."

When asked specifically about whether he felt Biden understood those energy complexities, Dudley told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick: "If you look at the campaign rhetoric around it, I think you have a spectrum in his party. I think he understands it, it can't be as fast."

Dudley added: "There are some who want to go much faster and as a politician, he is going to have to balance what some people describe as the 'far left' with the more centrist parts of his party. How he'll do that? I don't know."

Speaking during the ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Conference Tuesday, Dudley said hopefully Biden would talk to people in the industry about what exactly is possible.

"So, again, I'm an optimist because I don't think you can (go) as far as the Green New Deal in the United States because it simply can't afford it and it won't actually deliver the energy," Dudley said.

The OGCI says it is a CEO-led consortium "committed to collective action on climate change."

The group is comprised of 12 members, including BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total, which together account for over 30% of global oil and gas production.