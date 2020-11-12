Bitcoin breaks above $16,000 for the first time since January 2018

Bitcoin briefly climbed above the $16,000 mark on Thursday, hitting a level not seen since early January 2018.

The cryptocurrency's price rose as high as $16,019 just after 5 a.m. ET, according to data from industry site CoinDesk. It was last trading more than 1% higher at around $15,800.

The last time bitcoin breached the $16,000 level was Jan. 8, 2018, according to CoinDesk data. The reason for the move higher on Thursday wasn't immediately clear, but it comes as a number of companies appear to be warming to crypto.

Last month, fintech giant PayPal announced it would add new features letting users trade bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin. By early 2021, the company also plans to let customers use crypto to shop with its network of 26 million retailers.