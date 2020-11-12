Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot has been gathering data at a major construction site in London

Spot, a robot from Boston Dynamics, photographed on site in Battersea, London. Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

A world leading architecture practice has been using Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot, Spot, to gather data from a construction site and also map out a digital twin of its office space.



In a statement Wednesday, Foster + Partners explained how the Battersea Roof Gardens development in London had been utilized "as a testbed" for the four-legged robot, which can be controlled by a human from a distance or follow a predefined route. A mixed-use development that will include high-end apartments, Battersea Roof Gardens will also incorporate a rooftop garden with sweeping views. Its construction is part of a wider redevelopment of the area surrounding the iconic Battersea Power Station, which is also being repurposed.



The collaboration involved the architecture company's Applied Research and Development group working alongside a team from Boston Dynamics, which is owned by the SoftBank Group.

Construction site monitoring

At the project in Battersea, a map and associated "missions" were created for the robot to follow so it could scan specific areas and collate data. It came back to the site at weekly intervals in order to re-run its missions, with Foster + Partners describing the process as "yielding a sequence of highly comparable, consistent models."



Martha Tsigkari, a partner at the architecture firm, described the robot's ability to repeatedly complete routine scans in "an ever-changing environment" as "invaluable not only in terms of the consistency but also the large amount of high-quality data collected."



"Through this process we developed a sequence of scans that may help us track the project progress against timeframes as well as facilitate regular comparisons against the BIM model," she added. BIM refers to building information modeling. It's been described by multinational firm Arup as a "virtual prototype" which enables "any aspect of a design's performance to be simulated and assessed before it is built."

'Digital twin' of office space