Buy these European value stocks 'aggressively' during market dips, institutional investor says

With European markets expected to remain fairly volatile into the New Year, one institutional investor recommends using any dips to buy some "incredibly cheap" stocks.

Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at institutional advisory firm Alvine Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday that he expects containment measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Europe to remain in place for at least the remainder of 2020.

As a result, he believes European markets will remain "pretty choppy" in the coming weeks.