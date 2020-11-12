Chicago Mayor asks residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans and stay indoors as Covid cases rise

In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot participates in a candidate forum. Lightfoot won a runoff election April 2, 2019, to become the city's first black female mayor.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday asked all residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans and stay at home unless they need to go to work or school or to tend to essential needs like the doctor's office or grocery store.

Chicago said it was issuing the 30-day stay-at-home advisory, asking people to refrain from traveling, having guests in their home or leaving for non-essential business "in response to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city."



Correction: This article was updated to reflect that Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory.