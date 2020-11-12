Dr. Fauci says ‘help is on the way’ with vaccines, but doubts Covid can ever be eradicated

LONDON — White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said a vaccine to bring an end to the pandemic now appears to be on the horizon, but warned it may not be enough to help eradicate the disease.

Speaking at a webinar event hosted by think tank Chatham House, the U.S.'s leading expert on infectious disease dismissed the idea that people may become complacent following a breakthrough in the race to deliver a safe and effective vaccine.

"I think the opposite... I really do" Fauci said. "The cavalry is coming but don't put your weapons down, you better keep fighting because they are not here yet. Help is on the way, but it isn't here yet."

"So, to me, that is more of an incentive of please don't give up. Don't despair. The end is in sight, as opposed to: 'Hey, we are good to go, don't worry about anything.' We are not good to go. We have got to continue to double down on public health measures," he added.

Fauci's comments come shortly after Pfizer and BioNTech said that early results showed their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid infections.

The vaccine efficacy was significantly higher than scientists had been hoping for. Fauci had previously said one that is 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable.

Huge challenges remain before a vaccine can be rolled out, but the development raised expectations that one could be delivered perhaps even before the end of the year.

It is hoped a vaccine could help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.28 million lives worldwide.