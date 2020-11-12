Goldman Sachs just named the smallest, most diverse class of partners since its IPO

Goldman Sachs just named its smallest and most diverse class of partners since its 1999 initial public offering.
The firm on Thursday named 60 employees to the coveted rank of partner, the highest title at the New York-based bank and a nod to its history as a private partnership.
Since taking over in 2018, CEO David Solomon has pushed to make the partnership a more exclusive club, elevating fewer employees and hastening the departure of some partners. The bank named 69 partners in 2018 and 84 in 2016; it has a total of between 400 and 450 partners.
While nearly half, or 47%, of this year's group was categorized as diverse, a high water mark for the firm, most of those named partner are men. The bank said that 27% of new partners are women, 7% are Black, 5% are Latinx and 17% Asian.
The incoming class and the overall partnership are also far less diverse than the targets the bank has set for its junior employees, where half of all new analysts and entry-level associates hired in the U.S. are supposed to be women, 11% black, and 14% Latinx.
Goldman is alone among big banks in naming partners. The title comes with perks: Partners earn a $950,000 base salary and gain access to lucrative internal investment funds.
Here are the Goldman employees who become partners on January 1, 2021:
Zachary Ablon, Global Markets, New York
Anne-Victoire Auriault, Global Markets, New York
Jose Barreto, Investment Banking, London
John Brennan, Investment Banking, London
Richard Chambers, Global Markets, New York
Travis Chmelka, Global Markets, New York
William Connolly, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Yasmine Coupal, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Adam Crook, Global Markets, London
Simon Dangoor, Asset Management, London
Rajashree Datta, Risk, New York
Darren Dixon, Global Markets, New York
Lisa Donnelly, Operations, London
David Dubner, Investment Banking, New York
Jane Dunlevie, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Orla Dunne, Engineering, London
Ilya Gaysinskiy, Engineering, Jersey City
Wendy Gorman, Risk, New York
Jett Greenberg, Global Markets, New York
Phillip Han, Global Markets, New York
Michael Hui, Asset Management, Hong Kong
Rajiv Kamilla, Global Markets, New York
David Kamo, Investment Banking, New York
Nimesh Khiroya, Investment Banking, London
Jerry Lee, Investment Banking, New York
Christina Ma, Global Markets, Hong Kong
Hillel Moerman, Asset Management, New York
Aimee Mungovan, Investment Banking, New York
Kaushik Murali, Global Markets, New York
Sara Naison-Tarajano, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York
Mike Nickols, Investment Banking, New York
Ryan Nolan, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Bartosz Ostenda, Investment Banking, San Francisco
David Plutzer, Legal, New York
Nick Pomponi, Investment Banking, New York
Nicole Pullen Ross, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York
Muhammad Qubbaj, Global Markets, New York
Max Ramirez, Asset Management, London
Neema Raphael, Engineering, New York
Riccardo Riboldi, Global Markets, London
Osmin Rivera, Global Markets, New York
Brian Robinson, Global Markets, New York
Cosmo Roe, Investment Banking, New York
Jennifer Roth, Global Markets, New York
Jonathan Rousse, Global Markets, New York
Yassaman Salas, Investment Banking, New York
Gunjan Samtani, Engineering, Bengaluru
Michael Schlee, Compliance, New York
Leonard Seevers, Asset Management, New York
Ales Sladic, Global Markets, Hong Kong
Miruna Stratan, Investment Banking, New York
Michael Ungari, Asset Management, New York
Nicholas van den Arend, Investment Banking, London
Alex von Moll, Global Markets, London
Heather von Zuben, Asset Management, New York
Monali Vora, Asset Management, New York
Michael Voris, Investment Banking, New York
David Wade, Global Markets, London
Karl Wianecki, Asset Management, Jersey City
Mark Wilson, Global Markets, London