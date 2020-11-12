Goldman Sachs just named the smallest, most diverse class of partners since its IPO

David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., speaks during the Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference in Dana Point, California.

Goldman Sachs just named its smallest and most diverse class of partners since its 1999 initial public offering.

The firm on Thursday named 60 employees to the coveted rank of partner, the highest title at the New York-based bank and a nod to its history as a private partnership.

Since taking over in 2018, CEO David Solomon has pushed to make the partnership a more exclusive club, elevating fewer employees and hastening the departure of some partners. The bank named 69 partners in 2018 and 84 in 2016; it has a total of between 400 and 450 partners.

While nearly half, or 47%, of this year's group was categorized as diverse, a high water mark for the firm, most of those named partner are men. The bank said that 27% of new partners are women, 7% are Black, 5% are Latinx and 17% Asian.

The incoming class and the overall partnership are also far less diverse than the targets the bank has set for its junior employees, where half of all new analysts and entry-level associates hired in the U.S. are supposed to be women, 11% black, and 14% Latinx.

Goldman is alone among big banks in naming partners. The title comes with perks: Partners earn a $950,000 base salary and gain access to lucrative internal investment funds.

Here are the Goldman employees who become partners on January 1, 2021:

Zachary Ablon, Global Markets, New York

Anne-Victoire Auriault, Global Markets, New York

Jose Barreto, Investment Banking, London

John Brennan, Investment Banking, London

Richard Chambers, Global Markets, New York

Travis Chmelka, Global Markets, New York

William Connolly, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Yasmine Coupal, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Adam Crook, Global Markets, London

Simon Dangoor, Asset Management, London

Rajashree Datta, Risk, New York

Darren Dixon, Global Markets, New York

Lisa Donnelly, Operations, London

David Dubner, Investment Banking, New York

Jane Dunlevie, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Orla Dunne, Engineering, London

Ilya Gaysinskiy, Engineering, Jersey City

Wendy Gorman, Risk, New York

Jett Greenberg, Global Markets, New York

Phillip Han, Global Markets, New York

Michael Hui, Asset Management, Hong Kong

Rajiv Kamilla, Global Markets, New York

David Kamo, Investment Banking, New York

Nimesh Khiroya, Investment Banking, London

Jerry Lee, Investment Banking, New York

Christina Ma, Global Markets, Hong Kong

Hillel Moerman, Asset Management, New York

Aimee Mungovan, Investment Banking, New York

Kaushik Murali, Global Markets, New York

Sara Naison-Tarajano, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York

Mike Nickols, Investment Banking, New York

Ryan Nolan, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Bartosz Ostenda, Investment Banking, San Francisco

David Plutzer, Legal, New York

Nick Pomponi, Investment Banking, New York

Nicole Pullen Ross, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York

Muhammad Qubbaj, Global Markets, New York

Max Ramirez, Asset Management, London

Neema Raphael, Engineering, New York

Riccardo Riboldi, Global Markets, London

Osmin Rivera, Global Markets, New York

Brian Robinson, Global Markets, New York

Cosmo Roe, Investment Banking, New York

Jennifer Roth, Global Markets, New York

Jonathan Rousse, Global Markets, New York

Yassaman Salas, Investment Banking, New York

Gunjan Samtani, Engineering, Bengaluru

Michael Schlee, Compliance, New York

Leonard Seevers, Asset Management, New York

Ales Sladic, Global Markets, Hong Kong

Miruna Stratan, Investment Banking, New York

Michael Ungari, Asset Management, New York

Nicholas van den Arend, Investment Banking, London

Alex von Moll, Global Markets, London

Heather von Zuben, Asset Management, New York

Monali Vora, Asset Management, New York

Michael Voris, Investment Banking, New York

David Wade, Global Markets, London

Karl Wianecki, Asset Management, Jersey City

Mark Wilson, Global Markets, London