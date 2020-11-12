Morgan Stanley says these internet companies will be hit by China's new draft laws

A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020.

SINGAPORE — China has drafted a slew of new anti-monopoly laws that will likely hit the country's major internet companies, says Morgan Stanley.

It comes as the competitive landscape in China intensifies and tech giants continue to fend off new rivals that are taking away chunks of their market share, according to a report by the investment bank.

China's bureau for regulating monopolies — the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) — issued draft rules on Tuesday to stop anti-competitive practices in the internet sector. It said the laws are aimed at protecting fair competition in the market and safeguarding consumers' interest.

SAMR is seeking public feedback on the draft rules until Nov. 30.

"We believe potential implementation of the new antitrust regulations has negative implications for major Internet companies with dominant positions across segments," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

It is likely due to rising risks of competition, lower barriers to entry, and higher hurdles for industry consolidation from future mergers and acquisitions.

"That said, competition has already intensified in recent years, with 'incumbents' (e.g., Alibaba, Tencent) losing market share to 'disruptors' (e.g. Pinduoduo, Bytedance), so the consequences will likely be less meaningful given reduced dominance across segments compared to a few years ago," they added.

Chinese tech shares took a beating on Wednesday, a day after the draft regulations were announced, and the biggest tech names saw $280 billion wiped off their market value within days.

Here are five internet companies that will be negatively impacted by China's potential anti-trust laws, according to Morgan Stanley.