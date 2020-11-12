These stocks have the most to gain from a vaccine, according to UBS analysis

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
The positive vaccine news sparked a strong rally in cyclical stocks earlier this week, and UBS said many names have more room to go on the back of the economic recovery.
The bank developed a framework to rank stocks with the most sensitivity to major developments on the vaccine front. These names have the potential to lead the market higher in a vaccine-driven rally, UBS said.
UBS sees the S&P 500 to hit 3,625 by the end of 2020, about 1.5% higher from Wednesday's close of 3,572.66. The broad market benchmark will reach 4,100 by the end of 2022, which represents a 15% rally from here.