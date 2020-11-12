These stocks have the most to gain from a vaccine, according to UBS analysis

A health care worker holds an injection syringe of the phase 3 vaccine trial, developed against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the U.S. Pfizer and German BioNTech company, at the Ankara University Ibni Sina Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on October 27, 2020.

The positive vaccine news sparked a strong rally in cyclical stocks earlier this week, and UBS said many names have more room to go on the back of the economic recovery.

The bank developed a framework to rank stocks with the most sensitivity to major developments on the vaccine front. These names have the potential to lead the market higher in a vaccine-driven rally, UBS said.

UBS sees the S&P 500 to hit 3,625 by the end of 2020, about 1.5% higher from Wednesday's close of 3,572.66. The broad market benchmark will reach 4,100 by the end of 2022, which represents a 15% rally from here.