Treasury yields dip ahead of key economic data and Fed chair's speech

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday ahead of key economic data due to be released later in the day and a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 0.939% at 5:21 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.706%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Treasury yields traded lower after the U.S. bond market was closed on Wednesday for Veteran's Day.
Fed chair Powell is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET. President of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Charles Evans is then set to make a speech at 3 p.m. ET and New York Fed President John Williams is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET.
The U.S. government monthly budget statement for October is also due out at 4 p.m. ET.
Before that, at 10:30 a.m. ET, year-on-year and month-on-month inflation figures will be released, along with weekly and four-week average jobless claims.
At 1 p.m. ET, weekly inventory data will be released for crude oil, distillate and gasoline.
Auctions will be held on Thursday for $30 billion worth of four-week bills, $35 billion of eight-week bills, $25 billion of 105-day bills and $30 billion of 154-day bills. Another $27 billion in 30-year bonds is also up for auction on Thursday.