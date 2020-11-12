Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live at a European Central Bank forum

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is participating Thursday in a policy panel before a European Central Bank Forum on central banking. The appearance will feature a question-and-answer session with the U.S. central bank chief.

A week ago, the Fed agreed to hold its benchmark short-term borrowing rate near zero and continue a policy in which it will keep rates there until inflation has consistently run somewhat above 2%. In addition, Fed officials recently discussed a focus on climate change and how it impacts financial stability.

