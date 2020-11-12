University of Wisconsin hospitals are short staff at 'all times' as Covid slams state

Hospitals across the University of Wisconsin health system are facing staffing crunches as the state gets slammed with a surge in coronavirus and front-line caregivers get infected.

"We are short of staff all times, either because they have Covid or they have some other illness and we need to rule out Covid before we bring them back to work," UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan said Thursday on CNBC' "Squawk on the Street."

The result is the seven-hospital system is unable to shift doctors and nurses around to areas where there may be a greater need, Kaplan said. He cautioned, however, that it has not had to adopt a policy recently taken up in North Dakota, where health-care workers with asymptomatic coronavirus cases can keep providing care in Covid-19 units.

"We have not reached that level of desperate measures yet. Hopefully we won't get there," Kaplan said. But, he added, "there is no surplus staff to deploy to other hospitals to help each other out, so we're trying to equal the load. We're all trying to keep patients local."

"Right now we are very diligent at screening our employees who are symptomatic and trying to limit quarantines by looking at people who are asymptomatic and test negative to bring them back to work," he added.