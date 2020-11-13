Strict Covid-19 measures return, and grocery stores are now bracing for another wave of stockpiling: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. As Covid-19 cases surge around the country, and states like Oregon and New York impose strict preventative measures to curb the spread, CNBC's Sara Eisen breaks down the second wave of grocery stockpiling that's beginning. Plus, CNBC.com's Melissa Repko dives into the booming pet business, which has only grown more robust during the pandemic.



U.S. reports record 153,400 new Covid cases as Dr. Fauci urges Americans to be careful: 'It is not futile'

The United States reported another record one-day spike in Covid-19 cases as the outbreak grows more severe and overwhelms some hospitals. The country reported more than 153,400 new cases on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That's the third-straight record one-day spike and has pushed the seven-day average of new U.S. infections to over 131,400, up more than 32% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data. It's not just cases. More than 67,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, more than at any other point during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. The number of people dying every day from the disease is climbing, too.

Beyond dog food: Walmart adds pet insurance as animal adoptions soar during pandemic

Along with buying bags of dog and cat food, pet owners can now turn to Walmart to buy insurance and find a sitter for their beloved animals. Starting Thursday, the retailer said it will sell pet insurance from Petplan and connect customers to dog walking and more through Rover. It is launching Walmart Pet Care, a new landing page on its website as a central hub where customers can find its full range of animal products and services.

DoorDash releases filing to go public, reports $149 million in losses on revenue of $1.9 billion through September