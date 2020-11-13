Jim Cramer's week ahead: 'Next week will be pivotal'

Earnings season will come to a close next week and many corporations have pleased Wall Street with the numbers they've posted thus far, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Last quarter was "one of the best we've seen in ages," likely because expectations were already lowered amid the ongoing health crisis, he said.

"If you find yourself wondering why stocks can keep roaring when we're at an insane number of Covid infections, the answer's simple," the "Mad Money" host said. "To paraphrase James Carville, it's the earnings, stupid. Big business is making a ton of money right now. Frankly, it's not that complicated."

The Dow Jones climbed almost 400 points, or 1.37%, to a 29,479.81 close. The S&P 500 surged 1.36% to a record close of 3,585.15 and the Nasdaq Composite moved 1% higher to 11,829.29. The major indexes powered through a slightly volatile week, buoyed by encouraging vaccine research news in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to set record daily coronavirus case counts and hospitals across the country are saddled by growing hospitalization rates.

"If you're more worried about the virus than encouraged by the vaccine, next week will be pivotal for you because we hear from some major national retailers and I think they'll have a surprisingly positive story to tell," Cramer said.

Cramer presented his market playbook for the week ahead. All earnings projections are based on FactSet estimates: